April 27 Geneuro SA:
* Top-Line results from phase IIb multiple sclerosis trial
expected early Q4 2017
* Cash and cash equivalents amounted to EUR 34.5 million at
December 31, 2016, compared with EUR 18.6 million at December
31, 2015
* FY operating revenues EUR 5.9 million versus EUR 2.5
million year ago
* Fy net loss EUR 14.1 million versus loss of EUR 4.5
million year ago
* Release intermediate six-month results for GNBAC1 is
expected early in Q4 of 2017
* Fy operating loss EUR 14.0 million versus loss of EUR 4.3
million year ago
* Plans to launch a clinical trial in progressive forms of
MS by year-end 2017
* Expects results of Australian phase II study in GNBAC1
clinical development expansion to type I diabetes in Q3 2018
