New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
April 11 Genic Co Ltd :
* Says it lowered conversion price of third series convertible bonds to 12,791 won/share from 13,889 won/share, effective April 10
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/pPS9et
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.