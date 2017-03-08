March 8 Genie Energy Ltd

* Genie energy ltd. Reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 revenue $51.5 million versus $44.6 million

* Genie energy ltd qtrly loss per share $0.05

* Genie energy ltd - names michael stein as chief operating officer

* Genie energy ltd - stein will continue to serve as chief executive officer of genie retail energy

* Genie energy ltd - gre's average monthly customer churn increased to 6.7% in 4q16 compared to 6.3% in year ago quarter

* Genie energy ltd- increased quarterly dividend on genie energy's class a and class b common stock by 25% and declared a 4q16 dividend of $0.075