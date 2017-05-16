Cenovus Energy CEO Brian Ferguson to step down
June 20 Cenovus Energy Inc said on Tuesday its chief executive, Brian Ferguson, would retire in October, following a more than eight-year stint at the helm of the Canadian oil company.
May 16 Genius Brands International Inc:
* Genius Brands International, Inc. Announces first quarter 2017 financial results and business update
* Qtrly loss per share $0.26
* Genius Brands International- deferred revenue rises with total balance of $4.8 million as of march 31, 2017, representing a 55 pct increase over Dec 31, 2016 balance
* Genius Brands International - "Llama Llama is on track for its q4 delivery which we anticipate will generate substantial revenue in q4 of 2017"
* Qtrly total revenues $198,091 versus $351,893 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* UTC Aerospace Systems- propeller upgrades for U.S. Air National Guard LC-130 aircraft commenced this month with fitting of NP2000 propeller system