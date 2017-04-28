BRIEF-Century Casinos files for mixed shelf of up to $100 mln
* Century Casinos Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $100 million - sec filing
April 28 Genmab A/S:
* Genmab announces new phase III combination study of Daratumumab in multiple myeloma
* Study is expected to start in Q2 2017 and is designed to confirm results from MMY1001 study
* Prescription drug user fee act date of June 17, 2017 for Daratumumab
* Janssen Research with European myeloma network plans to start phase III study of Daratumumab in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma
* Is effecting a 1 for 14 reverse stock split of its common stock