BRIEF-ReproCell says exercise of options
* Says 620 units of its 12th series options were exercised to 620,000 shares of its common stock from June 1 to June 20
May 10 GENMAB
* Q1 USD 255 MILLION IN NET SALES OF DARZALEX® (DARATUMUMAB); RESULTING IN ROYALTY INCOME OF DKK 211 MILLION
* GENMAB - USD 255 MILLION IN NET SALES OF DARZALEX IN Q1
* Q1 REVENUE DKK 251 MILLION (REUTERS POLL DKK 263 MILLION)
* GENMAB - IS MAINTAINING ITS 2017 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE PUBLISHED ON FEBRUARY 22, 2017.
* Q1 OPERATING PROFIT DKK 46 MILLION (REUTERS POLL DKK 24.7 MILLION) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it concluded a license agreement with Osaka City University and a professor of Osaka City University on June 20