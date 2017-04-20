UPDATE 1-Italy's Veneto banks plead for help from rescue fund
* Italy keen to avert "bail in" of investors in both banks (Adds sources, background)
April 20 Danish biotech company Genmab
* Says seven daratumumab abstracts have been accepted for presentation at the 2017 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting in Chicago, June 2 – 6
* Says the abstracts were submitted by collaboration partner, Janssen Biotech, Inc.
* Says the abstracts include updates for the POLLUX and CASTOR trials, and the first data for a Phase I study evaluating daratumumab with carfilzomib, lenalidomide and dexamethasone in front line multiple myeloma patients, which will be presented in an oral presentation
* Says descriptions of the Phase Ib/II study of daratumumab plus atezolizumab in non-small cell lung cancer and of Phase I/II study with HuMax-AXL-ADC are scheduled for poster presentations at the meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Copenhagen newsroom)
* Italy keen to avert "bail in" of investors in both banks (Adds sources, background)
WASHINGTON, May 26 The U.S. economy slowed less than initially thought in the first quarter, but softening business investment and moderate consumer spending are clouding expectations of a sharp acceleration in the second quarter.