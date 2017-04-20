Oil, banks trip up European shares
LONDON, May 26 European shares slid in thin trade on Friday as shares in energy firms and banks dropped, ending a lacklustre week relatively little changed.
April 20 Genmark Diagnostics Inc
* Genmark achieves ce mark for its eplex® blood culture identification fungal pathogen panel
* reports positive preliminary q1 revenues of $12.5 million up 13% versus prior year
* during q1, it added more than 15 customer agreements
* Q1 revenue view $12.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: [nBw4sC30Xa} Further company coverage:
* Autodis Group - Autodis Group will divest subsidiary AD Poland to Rhiag Group, a wholly owned subsidiary of LKQ Corporation