BRIEF-Avcorp provides update on annual audited financial statements
May 4 Genocea Biosciences Inc
* Genocea reports first quarter 2017 financial results and positive clinical developments on lead candidate gen-003 in genital herpes
* Q1 loss per share $0.48
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Genocea-Expects existing cash, cash equivalents & investments are sufficient to support its operating exp, capex requirements & debt obligations into q1 2018
* CAE signs a series of commercial and business aviation training contracts valued at approximately C$85 million