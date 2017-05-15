BRIEF-Cerenis Therapeutics secures EUR 0.75 mln loan from Bpifrance
* CERENIS THERAPEUTICS: BPIFRANCE SUPPORTS THE CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT OF CER-209 IN NAFLD /NASH WITH A €0.75 MILLION PAYMENT FOR INNOVATION
May 15 GENOMED SA:
* Q1 NET PROFIT 173,396 ZLOTYS VERSUS 176,667 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
* Q1 REVENUE 4.1 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 3.1 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says 620 units of its 12th series options were exercised to 620,000 shares of its common stock from June 1 to June 20