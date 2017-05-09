BRIEF-Heico Corp acquires composites manufacturer Carbon by Design
* Heico stated that it expects acquisition to be accretive to its earnings within first year following acquisition
May 9 Genomic Health Inc:
* Genomic Health announces first quarter 2017 financial results and reports recent business progress
* Q1 loss per share $0.02
* Q1 revenue $84 million versus I/B/E/S view $86.2 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says international product revenue was $13.4 million in Q1 of 2017, compared with $10.4 million in Q1 of 2016
* Says U.S. product revenue was $70.6 million in Q1 of 2017, compared with $70.5 million in Q1 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Heico stated that it expects acquisition to be accretive to its earnings within first year following acquisition
DUESSELDORF, June 20 Bayer's chief executive said talks with the EU Commission over the antitrust scrutiny of the German drugmaker's planned takeover of U.S. seeds maker Monsanto were "very good and constructive", confirming a target to wrap up the deal by year-end.