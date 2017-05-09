May 9 Genomic Health Inc:

* Genomic Health announces first quarter 2017 financial results and reports recent business progress

* Q1 loss per share $0.02

* Q1 revenue $84 million versus I/B/E/S view $86.2 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says international product revenue was $13.4 million in Q1 of 2017, compared with $10.4 million in Q1 of 2016

* Says U.S. product revenue was $70.6 million in Q1 of 2017, compared with $70.5 million in Q1 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: