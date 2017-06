May 10 Genomic Vision SA:

* ANNOUNCES PROMISING PRELIMINARY RESULTS FOR ITS CLINICAL STUDY IN CERVICAL CANCER DETECTION IN CZECH REPUBLIC

* INTERIM RESULTS OF HPV CLINICAL TRIAL VALIDATE INTEGRATION OF ONCOGENIC HIGH-RISK HUMAN PAPILLOMAVIRUS (HPV-HR) AS AN INDICATOR OF SEVERITY OF PRECANCEROUS LESIONS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)