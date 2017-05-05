GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares near two-year high as U.S. hi-tech rebound boosts mood
* Oil prices near low so far this year as supply concerns mount
May 4 GenOn energy :
* priced and increased amount of its offering to $550 million in aggregate principal amount of 10.500% senior secured first lien notes due 2022
* GenOn Energy,Inc announces pricing and increases amount of offering of senior secured first lien notes
* GenOn Energy Inc, a wholly-owned subsidiary of NRG Energy, priced the notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 20 Australia's OrotonGroup Ltd, a maker of luxury handbags, said on Tuesday it has received expressions of interest that could involve a sale of the company and plans to begin a formal process to explore its options.