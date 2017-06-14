BRIEF-Honda, Toyota, Nissan to continue to financially support Takata after bankruptcy filing - Nikkei
* Honda Motor, Toyota Motor and Nissan Motor will continue to financially support Takata after it files for bankruptcy protection - Nikkei
June 14 (Reuters) -
* GenOn Energy, a unit of NRG energy, files for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection - Court Filing
* GenOn Energy lists assets in the range of $1 billion to $10 billion, liabilities in the range of $100 million to $500 million - Court Filing
Further company coverage:
* Honda Motor, Toyota Motor and Nissan Motor will continue to financially support Takata after it files for bankruptcy protection - Nikkei
* Sears Canada obtains creditor protection under CCAA; will continue executing its reinvention