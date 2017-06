May 5 GENOVA PROPERTY GROUP AB:

* BUYS PROPERTY IN HUDDINGE

* UNDERLINED PROPERTY VALUE OF PROPERTY AT ABOUT SEK 11 MILLION

* HAS AGREED TO ACQUIRE PROPERTY ODALMANNEN 1 IN HUDDINGE TO AN UNDERLYING PROPERTY VALUE OF ABOUT SEK 11 MILLION