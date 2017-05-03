BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
May 3 Genpact Ltd:
* Genpact adds deep insurance end-to-end claims management expertise with acquisition of BrightClaim
* Terms of deal are not disclosed
* As part of transaction, Genpact will acquire delivery centers in Atlanta, GA and Austin, TX
* As part of transaction, Genpact will acquire delivery centers in Atlanta, GA and Austin, TX

* Acquired BrightClaim and their associated company National Vendor
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.