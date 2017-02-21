Feb 21 GenSight Biologics SA:

* Completes enrollment of reverse phase III study of GS010 in the treatment of Leber's Hereditary Optic Neuropathy (LHON)

* Topline results of reverse at 48 weeks are expected at end of Q1 2018

* Rescue is expected to complete enrollment by end of H1 2017