Aug 1 (Reuters) - Gensight Biologics SA:

* COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF RESCUE PHASE III STUDY OF GS010 IN TREATMENT OF LEBER'S HEREDITARY OPTIC NEUROPATHY

* TOPLINE RESULTS OF REVERSE AT 48 WEEKS OF FOLLOW-UP ARE EXPECTED IN Q2 2018, WHILE RESCUE IS EXPECTED TO READ OUT IN Q3 2018