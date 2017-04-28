BRIEF-Fronsac REIT qtrly FFO per unit $0.0086
April 28 Gensource Potash Corp:
* Gensource announces brokered private placement for up to $6,000,000
* Gensource Potash Corp - offering will consist of sale of up to 11.11 mln common shares in capital stock of company at a price of $0.18 per common share
* Gensource Potash - offering will also consist of sale up to 20 million common shares issued on a flow-through basis for gross proceeds of up to $4 million
* Gensource Potash - gross proceeds from sale of flow-through share portion of offering will be used to fund cee related to projects in Saskatchewan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, May 26 Brazil's President Michel Temer on Friday praised the departing head of the state development bank for taking politics out of its lending decisions, which he said were now made on technical criteria instead of seeking to create "national champions" using cheap credit.