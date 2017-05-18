BRIEF-Savanna Energy Services says shareholders approve amalgamation with unit of Total Energy Services
* Savanna Energy Services Corp. announces shareholder approval of amalgamation with subsidiary of Total Energy Services Inc.
May 18 Gentex Corp
* Gentex announces increase in quarterly cash dividend
* Increases quarterly cash dividend by 11 percent to $0.10 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Savanna Energy Services Corp. announces shareholder approval of amalgamation with subsidiary of Total Energy Services Inc.
* Instagram stories crushes Snapchat with 250 million daily active users - CNBC