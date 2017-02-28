WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
Feb 28 Genticel SA:
* Becomes Genkyotex
* Co's general meeting approves strategic combination with Genkyotex SA
* Elias Papatheodorou is combined company's new CEO
* Elias Papatheodorou replaces Benedikt Timmerman, Genticel's founder and former Chairman of The Management Board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.