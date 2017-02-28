WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
Feb 28 Genticel Sa:
* FY revenue associated with Serum Institute of
* India Private Ltd. (SIIL) contract 1.3 million euros versus 178,000 euros year ago
* FY operating loss of 7.4 million euros versus loss of 11.4 million euros year ago
* FY net loss 7.2 million euros ($7.62 million) versus loss of 11.2 million euros year ago Source text: bit.ly/2myUh4G Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9443 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.