BRIEF-Carrols Restaurant offers senior secured second lien notes
* Carrols restaurant group, inc. Announces offering of its senior secured second lien notes
May 12 Genting Hong Kong Ltd:
* Total revenues amounted to P6,331.7 million for three months ended March 31, 2017 compared to P6,554.7 million for same period in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Carrols restaurant group, inc. Announces offering of its senior secured second lien notes
DETROIT, June 20 Ford Motor Co will export the next-generation Focus compact car from China to North America in 2019, rather than from Mexico as earlier planned, the company said on Tuesday.