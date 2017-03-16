BRIEF-Wesfarmers announces details of remuneration terms for incoming managing director
* announced details of service agreement and remuneration terms for incoming group managing director Rob Scott when he succeeds Richard Goyder
March 16 Genting Hong Kong Ltd
* Final dividend in respect of year ended 31 dec 2016 of us$0.01 per ordinary share
* Fy revenue $1.02 billion versus $690 million
* Fy loss attributable $ 502.3 million versus profit of $2.11 billion
SAO PAULO, May 28 Brazilian federal prosecutors on Sunday made a new offer to JBS SA's controlling shareholder, J&F Investimentos, that it pay a 10.99 billion real ($3.37 billion) fine for its role in massive corruption scandals.