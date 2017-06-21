Israel's Frutarom buys 80 pct of Brazilian ice cream maker SDFLC
* Israeli flavour and fine ingredients company Frutarom Industries said on Sunday it acquired 80 percent of SDFLC Brasil Indústria E Comércio Ltda for 110 million real ($33 million).
June 21 Genting Hong Kong Ltd
* Noted incident on 2 june at resorts world manila, where a robbery/arson incident occurred resulting in a number of deaths and injuries
* Board is closely monitoring aftermath and investigations of incident and will continue to assess its impact on co and its business
* Resorts world manila is operated by travellers international hotel group, an associate of company
* On 13 june, noted that Philippine Amusement And Gaming Corporation issued order suspending provisional license of travellers (associate) to operate gaming facilities
SYDNEY, June 25 Australia said on Sunday it will push for greater powers to tackle the use of encrypted messaging services used by terrorists and criminals at an upcoming meeting of ministers from the "Five Eyes" intelligence network.