BRIEF-Shenzhen Ideal Jewellery to buy 25.3 pct stake in rough diamonds trading co for up to 1.6 mln yuan
* Says it will buy 25.3 percent stake in rough diamonds trading co for up to 1.6 million yuan
Feb 22 Genting Plantations Bhd
* Qtrly net profit 201.9 million RGT versus 59.4 million RGT
* Qtrly revenue 513.4 million RGT versus 424.4 million RGT
* Recommended a final single‐tier dividend of 8.0 sen per ordinary share for the 2016 financial year
* On the FFB production front "Malaysia region is expected to be muted amid the intensification of replanting activities"
* "For 2017, prospects of group's plantation segment will largely be driven by direction of palm oil prices and FFB production" Source text: (bit.ly/2luwD9r) Further company coverage:
* Says it will buy 25.3 percent stake in rough diamonds trading co for up to 1.6 million yuan
* Announces proposed privatization of co by united elite agents ltd by way of a scheme of arrangement