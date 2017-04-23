April 24 Gentrack Group Ltd-

* Has acquired Blip Systems A/S and agreed to acquire Ca Plus Ltd, subject to final closing conditions

* Acquisitions are funded by drawdown of debt facilities, with year-end debt expected to be in line with 1.5x ebitda guidance.

* Acquisitions expected to contribute marginally to eps in fy17, to be accretive from fy18 and contribute to doubling airport division ebitda by fy19

* Has acquired 79.81% of Blip Systems A/S from a private equity vendor for NZ$8.4mln with a three year earn out on remaining 20.19% held by management

* Gentrack has agreed to acquire 75% of Ca Plus Limited from its founder for EUR7.5mln