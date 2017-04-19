BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
April 19 Genuine Parts Co:
* Genuine Parts Company announces acquisition of Merle's automotive supply
* Genuine Parts Co - addition of Merle's is expected to generate approximate annual revenues of $45 million
* Genuine Parts Co- addition of Merle's will consolidate into our U.S. Automotive operations
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results