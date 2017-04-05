Mother of Uber CEO killed in boating accident -newspaper
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno Bee reported on Saturday.
April 5 Genuine Parts Co
* Genuine Parts Company announces acquisition of leading custom cabling and automation solutions distributor
* Genuine Parts Co - Empire is expected to generate annual revenues of approximately $65 million
* Genuine Parts Co - EIS, company's electrical/electronic materials group, has acquired Empire Wire and Supply, effective April 1, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno Bee reported on Saturday.
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)