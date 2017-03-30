BRIEF-International Road Dynamics receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
March 30 Genuine Parts Co
* Genuine parts company invests in leading industrial distributor in australasia
* Says co & inenco group enters into agreement whereby inenco will issue new shares to genuine parts co
* Says deal represents a 35% stake in inenco for approximately $70 million in cash
* Genuine parts co - parties agree to a structure by which genuine parts co to have opportunity to buy remaining 65% stake in inenco at a later date Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: