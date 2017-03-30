March 30 Genuine Parts Co

* Genuine parts company invests in leading industrial distributor in australasia

* Says co & inenco group enters into agreement whereby inenco will issue new shares to genuine parts co

* Says deal represents a 35% stake in inenco for approximately $70 million in cash

* Genuine parts co - parties agree to a structure by which genuine parts co to have opportunity to buy remaining 65% stake in inenco at a later date