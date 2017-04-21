GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil prices rebound, sterling hit as May's lead shrinks
* World stocks lower, flatter Wall St threatens 6-day win streak
April 21 Genuine Parts Co:
* Intends to challenge verdict relating to co, national automotive parts association through post-trial motions - SEC filing
* Intends to challenge verdict relating to co, National Automotive Parts Association through appeal to a higher court if necessary Source text (bit.ly/2oRKmdz) Further company coverage:
* World stocks lower, flatter Wall St threatens 6-day win streak
* Commonwealth Equity Services Inc reports a 5.1 percent passive stake in FS Investment Corp as of May 18, 2017 - SEC filing Source text : [ID:http://bit.ly/2qkfkNX] Further company coverage: