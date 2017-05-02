BRIEF-Shui On Land announces disposal of majority equity interests in Chongqing Project
* Shui On Development, seller (each a wholly-owned subsidiary of company), Vanke and purchaser entered into agreement
May 3 Genworth Financial Inc:
* Genworth Financial announces first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 adjusted operating earnings per share $0.29
* Q1 earnings per share $0.31
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says net investment income was $790 million in quarter, up from $786 million in prior quarter and up from $789 million in prior year
* Says qtrly revenue $2,171 million versus $1,785 million last year
* Says U.S. mortgage insurance reported adjusted operating income of $73 million for Q1, compared with $61 million in both prior quarter and prior year
* Says book value per share for three months ended March 31, 2017 was $25.68
* Says Genworth and Oceanwide engaged with relevant regulators regarding pending applications and continue to target closing transaction in middle of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Prithvi Kanti Bandyopadhyay)
BEIJING, May 26 Yu'e Bao, a money market fund under China's Ant Financial, will impose a cap on individual accounts at 250,000 yuan ($36,475), amid tightening regulatory oversight of China's financial markets.