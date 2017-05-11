BRIEF-Consilium Jan-May order intake up 8 percent
* JAN-MAY NET SALES SEK 644.8 MILLION VERSUS SEK 629.2 MILLION IN JAN-MAY 2016
May 11 Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia Ltd :
* "Seeking shareholder approval for possible on-market share buy-back of up to 125 million shares, which is resolution being voted on today"
* STENDÖRREN FASTIGHETER ANNOUNCES REPURCHASE OFFER FOR OUTSTANDING FEBRUARY 2018 BONDS