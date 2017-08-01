FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 1, 2017 / 11:38 PM / 9 hours ago

BRIEF-Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia expects GWP in 2017 to be below 2016 levels

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia Ltd

* Company expects GWP in 2017 to be below 2016 levels, down between 10 and 15 per cent​

* HY reported loss ratio 34.8 percent versus 33.0 percent

* Expects 2017 NEP to decline by about 10 to 15 per cent and for full year loss ratio to be between 40 and 50 percent

* "‍House price growth is likely to moderate in 2017"

* Continues to target an ordinary dividend payout ratio range of 50 to 80 per cent of underlying NPAT in 2017

* "‍At this time, our full year 2017 guidance is unchanged from that provided to market in february​" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

