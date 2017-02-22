Feb 22 Geo Group Inc

* The Geo Group announces $360 million acquisition of Community Education Centers

* Geo Group Inc says Geo plans to integrate CEC into Geo's existing business units of Geo Corrections & Detention and Geo Care

* Geo Group Inc - Geo will acquire cec for $360 million in an all cash transaction, excluding transaction related expenses

* Geo Group Inc - Geo will not assume any debt as a result of transaction

* Geo Group Inc - expect to achieve annualized net synergies of approximately $5 million from deal

* Geo Group Inc says acquisition is expected to increase geo's total annualized revenues by approximately $250 million

* Geo Group Inc - excluding one-time transaction-related expenses and transitional costs, Geo expects acquisition to be modestly accretive in 2017

* Geo Group Inc - anticipates annual net synergies of $5 million to be realized over 9 to 12 months from deal

* Geo Group Inc says expects acquisition to be 9-11% accretive to adjusted EBITDA post-synergies on a fully annualized basis beginning in 2018