BRIEF-Uniqa says to pay 0.49 eur/shr dividend for 2016
* Approved a dividend of 49 cents per dividend entitled share for financial year 2016
Feb 22 Geo Group Inc
* The geo group reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted FFO per share $3.70 to $3.80
* Q4 adjusted FFO per share $0.83
* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $549 million to $554 million
* Sees FY 2017 revenue about $2.1 billion
* Q4 revenue $566.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $556.6 million
* Says issues FY2017 EPS guidance of $2.05-$2.15 per diluted share
* Sees FY normalized FFO guidance of $2.90-$3.00 per diluted share
* Geo Group Inc - Geo expects full-year 2017 normalized FFO in a range of $2.90 to $3.00 per diluted share
* Qtrly normalized FFO of $0.83 per diluted share
* Fy2017 FFO per share view $3.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.06, revenue view $1.98 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Geo group inc sees Q1 AFFO in a range of $0.90 to $0.92 per diluted share
* Sees Q1 normalized FFO in a range of $0.70 to $0.72 per diluted share
* Q4 FFO per share view $0.76 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 FFO per share view $0.75 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue view $514.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 revenue view $1.98 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, May 29 Brazilian healthcare services provider Notre Dame Intermédica Sistema de Saúde SA on Monday filed for regulatory clearance to launch an initial public offering, the latest in a wave of stock listings in Latin America's largest economy after a years-long drought.