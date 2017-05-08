GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares near two-year high as U.S. hi-tech rebound boosts mood
* Oil prices near low so far this year as supply concerns mount
May 8 Geodrill Ltd:
* Geodrill reports solid 2017 first quarter financial results
* Geodrill Ltd - qtrly basic earnings per share $0.01
* Geodrill Ltd - qtrly revenue $18.6 million versus $15.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Oil prices near low so far this year as supply concerns mount
* Says Zydus gets final approval from USFDA for diflunisal tablets