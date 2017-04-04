BRIEF-ESW Capital reports 8.08 pct passive stake in Brightcove
* ESW Capital LLC reports 8.08 percent passive stake in brightcove inc as of may 18, 2017 - sec filing
April 4 Geologix Explorations Inc:
* Geologix announces intention to complete $3 million brokered private placement
* Geologix Explorations - net proceeds of offering will be used for exploration and development expenditures at company's Tepal gold/copper project
* Beigene ltd- files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed - sec filing