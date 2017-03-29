BRIEF-AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
March 29 Neofidelity Inc :
* Says Geon-SMCI Contents Fund sold 5.8 percent stake in the company, decreasing its stake in the company down to 0 from 5.8 percent
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/1VWVmV
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes