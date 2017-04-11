BRIEF-Shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes
April 11 Geonext Crop
* Says unit Area Energy will establish a wholly owned unit based in Osaka on May 1
* New unit will be engaged in renewable energy
* New unit will be capitalized at 10 million yen
* Calstrs says urges Netflix shareholders to vote for proposal to adopt a majority vote standard for director elections - SEC filing