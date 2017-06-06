BRIEF-J2 Global announces pricing of $650 mln senior unsecured notes
* J2 Global announces pricing of $650 million senior unsecured notes
June 6Geonext Corp
* Says its unit plans to acquire a solar power generation plant from a Wakayama-based firm on June 6
* Says other details are not disclosed
NEW YORK, June 22 Block.one will launch the sale of a new blockchain-based digital currency or token called EOS on Monday, the tech company said on Thursday.