BRIEF-Fonet Bilgi Teknolojileri signs contract worth 1.9 mln lira
* SAID ON THURSDAY SIGNED CONTRACT WITH GENERAL SECRETARIAT OF ESKISEHIR PROVINCE PUBLIC HOSPITALS ASSOCIATION FOR 1.9 MLN LIRA
May 29Geonext Corp
* Says its Tokyo-based unit plans to sell four solar power generation stations' related rights to MF Co.,Ltd., at an undisclosed price
* Says total generated output of the four solar power generation stations is 158KW
* Says the rights include land ownership, station ownership and photovoltaic power generator
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/W6wDvb
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/W6wDvb
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.