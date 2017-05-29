May 29Geonext Corp

* Says its Tokyo-based unit plans to sell four solar power generation stations' related rights to MF Co.,Ltd., at an undisclosed price

* Says total generated output of the four solar power generation stations is 158KW

* Says the rights include land ownership, station ownership and photovoltaic power generator

