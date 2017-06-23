Israel's Frutarom buys 80 pct of Brazilian ice cream maker SDFLC
* Israeli flavour and fine ingredients company Frutarom Industries said on Sunday it acquired 80 percent of SDFLC Brasil Indústria E Comércio Ltda for 110 million real ($33 million).
June 23 Geonext Corp
* Says unit Area Energy plans to sell Mie-based solar power generation, with a power output of 907.2kW, to Recomm Co., Ltd on July 31
* Says price is 400 million yen (approximation)
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/17hX3g
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SYDNEY, June 25 Australia said on Sunday it will push for greater powers to tackle the use of encrypted messaging services used by terrorists and criminals at an upcoming meeting of ministers from the "Five Eyes" intelligence network.