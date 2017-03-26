BRIEF-International Road Dynamics receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
March 27 Geoop Ltd
* Shareholdings associated with company's former CEO and former director and one of company's co-founders have been acquired by institutional investors
* Geo now has five institutional investors on its register
* It has modified terms of its placement agreement with Kestrel Capital for remaining AUS$1.2m to be paid under that placement
* In process of taking soundings from Australian institutional investors to determine interest in participating in IPO on Australian securities exchange Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement