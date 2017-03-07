March 7 Geopark Ltd:

* Geopark reports results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2016

* Q4 revenue $60.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $58.1 million

* Geopark Ltd - qtrly consolidated production up 2% to 23,593 boepd

* Qtrly consolidated production up 2% to 23,593 boepd

* Geopark Ltd - sees 2017 targets 20-25% production growth and exit production of 30,000 boepd

* Geopark Ltd - $80-90 million base case capital investment program for 2017

* Geopark Ltd - loss for period amounted to $26.0 million in 4Q2016 compared to $201.5 million in 4Q2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: