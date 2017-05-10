BRIEF-Shanta Gold to acquire Helio
* Shanta to acquire all of issued and outstanding common shares of Helio Resource
May 10 Geopark Ltd:
* Geopark reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 revenue $66.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $68.2 million
* Geopark ltd - qtrly consolidated oil and gas production rose by 12% to a record 25,180 boepd
ZURICH, June 20 Nestle said on Tuesday it has acquired a minority stake in U.S. group Freshly, a provider of direct-to-consumer freshly prepared meals, its latest step to improve the health profile of its sprawling portfolio.