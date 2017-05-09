PRECIOUS-Gold hovers near 5-week low; political tensions support

* Gold hits lowest since May 17 * Spot gold may break resistance at $1,248 per ounce - technicals (Updates prices, adds quote) By Nithin ThomasPrasad BENGALURU, June 20 Gold inched higher on Tuesday, supported by global political uncertainties, after touching a five-week low earlier in the session as a key U.S. Federal Reserve official reaffirmed the central bank's hawkish stance on interest rate hikes. Risk aversion due to Brexit, concerns over U.S. President D