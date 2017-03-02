March 2 George Weston Ltd:

* Qtrly net earnings available to common shareholders was $0.64 per common share

* George Weston Limited reports 2016 fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2016 results

* Qtrly adjusted net earnings available to common shareholders of company $1.59 per common share

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.64

* Qtrly sales $11.52 million versus $11.25 million

* For 2017, company expects growth in net earnings to be driven by an increase in net earnings at Loblaw

* Loblaw expects to invest approximately $1.3 billion in capital expenditures in 2017