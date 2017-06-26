BRIEF-Klövern acquires properties in Malmö and divests in Eskilstuna
* KLÖVERN AB: KLÖVERN ACQUIRES PROPERTIES IN MALMÖ AND DIVESTS IN ESKILSTUNA
June 26 Kinnevik
* Says Georgi Ganev appointed CEO of Kinnevik
* Says has appointed Georgi Ganev as its CEO with effect from 1 January 2018
* Georgi Ganev joins Kinnevik from Dustin where he has served as CEO since 2012 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)
* KLÖVERN AB: KLÖVERN ACQUIRES PROPERTIES IN MALMÖ AND DIVESTS IN ESKILSTUNA
* American Express Co - amex Express checkout rolls out to new merchant partners in 2016 and 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: