Feb 15 Georgia Healthcare Group Plc

* Net profit was GEL 61.3 million ($23.2 million / 18.8 million pounds), (up 159.7 pct Y-O-Y)

* Revenue was GEL 426.4 million (up 73.4 pct Y-O-Y)

* Normalised EPS was GEL 0.24 ($0.09 / GBP 0.07 per share)

* Group is well positioned to deliver further strong growth in 2017 and beyond.